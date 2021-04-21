SRDC library at Sibujaya closed after staff tests positive for Covid-19

SIBU (April 21): The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) library at Sibujaya has been temporarily closed after one of its staff was tested positive for Covid-19.

SRDC’s chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the library will be closed until further notice.

“As such, all council staff who been in contact with the said staff must undergo the PCR tests today,” he said.

Sempurai said SRDC will be conduct sanisation works on the library today.

He took the opportunity to remind members of the public and those having business transactions with the council to comply strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“We seek your kind understanding and appreciate your cooperation for the sake of safety and wellbeing of the general public.”