Three families lose home in Putatan fire

PUTATAN: Three families lost their home in a fire at Kampung Sri Pandan here on Wednesday afternoon.

Penampang Fire and Rescue operation chief Jamaludin Husin said they received a distress call at 1.58 pm and deployed 12 fire and rescue personnel in two fire trucks to the location.

Jamaludin said initial report stated that the fire started from one house but upon their arrival, the fire had spread to two other nearby houses.

“The fire had spread to two other houses upon our arrival, and we immediately controlled the fire from spreading.

“We managed to control the fire by 3 pm and ended our operation about an hour later,” he said.

Although no untoward incident was reported, the cause of the fire and total loss is still under investigation, said Jamaludin.