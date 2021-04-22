160 new cases, three more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah today reported 160 new Covid-19 cases with one new cluster – Kluster Kota Sawit in Kinabatangan.

State Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun said the new cluster’s case index was a worker in a palm oil mill that was detected after a symptomatic screening.

Following the case, 13 more positive cases were recorded.

“Sabah recorded 160 cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 57,324. Three deaths were recorded in Tawau (2) and Putatan (1),” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi who is also the state’s Covid-19 spokesperson said a total of 994 patients are currently receiving treatment, 317 in hospital, 662 in PKRC and 15 in temporary detention centre/ prison.

Fifty-five patients were in ICU as of yesterday, with 20 being ventilated.