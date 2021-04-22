Business owners, employees issued compounds for SOP violation

SIBU (April 22): Three business premises owners and their 21 employees were each issued a compound notice for violating the additional Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on Tuesday under the ongoing Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) enforced in Zone 1 to 7 here.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the premises were issued the compound for operating although they were not allowed to open as stipulated in the SOP.

He said the three premises, located at Jalan Wong Soon Kai under Zone 5, were a shop selling car accessories and two electrical appliances shops.

“An integrated SOP monitoring enforcement team led by ASP Kushairi Bujang had conducted inspection on several business premises at Jalan Wong Soon Kai on Tuesday.

“An inspection at 10.23am found a shop selling car accessories was operating although it was not allowed to open due to its locality in Zone 5.

“The owner also has failed to provide valid reasons for opening the shop,” he said in a statement late yesterday evening.

Stanley said the police then issued a compound each to the owner and three of his employees under Regulation 11 of the Control of Infectious Diseases (No.4) Regulations 2021.

He said the team then issued similar compounds to the owner of an electrical appliances shop and his three workers, also for opening during the additional SOP for Zone 1 to 7 here at 11.10am.

“At another electrical appliances shop within the same zone, the team issued a total of 16 compounds to the business owner and his 15 employees.

“The shop also was found flouting the additional SOP by operating when they are not allowed to do so,” he said, adding the compounds were issued under Regulation 11 of the Control of Infectious Diseases (No.4) Regulations 2021.