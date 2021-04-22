Call to establish fair Permanent Resident system for all

KOTA KINABALU: In response to the statement by Sabah Economic Advisory Council (SEAC) Chairman, Tan Sri David Chu titled ‘Wooing the Super Rich with special PR passes’, DAP Luyang Assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe said that the state government should instead establish a fair Permanent Resident (PR) application system that would benefit everyone, not only the rich.

“I have no problem with the idea of attracting more investors to develop the state by issuing Permanent Resident passes, but it is high time to have an effective system to allow qualified applicants to apply for Sabah PR.

“Currently, we have so many pending applications for PR and they are not foreigners but mostly Malaysians. Some of them came from Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak and have been staying in Sabah for decades. Their children are born and raised here in Sabah, and they have been contributing to Sabah’s economy for decades, yet they are not recognised as Sabahans according to the law,” said Phoong.

He was referring to a news report titled ‘Wooing the Super Rich’ quoting SEAC Chairman, Tan Sri David Chu on 21 April suggesting to the Sabah government to issue a special PR pass to those who purchase Sabah government bonds.

“We clearly agree that the state needs more investments to develop forward, but the government must look into the issue at its roots. It is unfair if we only issue PR to the super rich whilst neglecting the need of actual residents who have been waiting for PR-ship for decades.

“We must establish a better and fair system for all and not only focus on the rich,” said Phoong.

On the other hand, according to the Sabah Government’s SOP, non-Sabahans cannot enter the state during the lockdown. A lot of families were affected despite staying in Sabah for decades.

“We were contacted by many during the pandemic as they faced immigration difficulties because they are not recognised as Sabahans formally despite staying here for decades. They were denied entry by the authorities upon arrival and they were forced to return back to West Malaysia or Sarawak, but in actual fact, their homes are here in Sabah, so where should they go? Not to forget many of them were actually born and raised here, yet they are deprived of their rights of going home and having difficulties in applying for Sabah PR.

“This is an issue that the government must address as many families are separated during the pandemic because they do not possess a permanent resident pass,” said Phoong.

The Luyang rep stressed that there must not be double standards for Sabah PR passes.

“It is unfair to those who have been residing in Sabah for three to four decades and still awaiting approval.

“If the government is truly considering the recommendation, they should establish a modernised system to accommodate all and not only to a particular group. This would also promote digitalisation and e-governance.

“If the super rich who are dedicated to invest in Sabah are justified to obtain PR status in Sabah, then those who have been staying and working in Sabah for decades deserve to be given the same opportunity and be treated fairly and equally under same standard.”