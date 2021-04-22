Covid-19: New cases move closer to 3,000 mark, said Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (April 22): Daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia have surged closer to the 3,000 mark, with 2,875 cases reported today and Kelantan topping the list with 662 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brings the cumulative figure for positive cases to 384,688, he said in a posting on his official Twitter account.

He said seven deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 1,407.

Dr Noor Hisham said 2,541 recoveries were recorded, leaving 22,014 active cases.

Selangor recorded the second highest daily figure at 633, followed by Sarawak (474) and Kuala Lumpur (332), while Perlis did not have any new infections.

A total of 169 cases were detected in Johor, followed by Sabah (160), Penang (144), Kedah (91), Negeri Sembilan (55), Perak (49), Melaka (42), Pahang (29), Terengganu (22), Putrajaya (10) and Labuan (3).

He said 248 cases were still being treated in the intensive care unit, with 115 requiring ventilator support. – Bernama