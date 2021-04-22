Covid-19: Pakan now orange, Lundu yellow after increase in cases

KUCHING (April 22): Pakan District has been declared orange zone from yellow today while Lundu District turned yellow zone from green after recording 26 and one local Covid-19 infections respectively in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Sri Aman District on the other hand reverted to orange zone from red after recording 35 Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.

“This brings the total number of green zones in the state to three. The remaining three green zones were Lawas, Telang Usan and Simunjan,” said SDMC in a statement today.

The state’s red zones were Song, Tatau, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Matu, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu – recording a total of 6,885 local infections in the past 14 days.

The other orange zones were Betong, Sri Aman, Sebauh and Marudi; while yellow zones were Kabong, Asajaya, Pusa, Bau, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu and Limbang.

Meanwhile, the police had issued a total of seven compound notices, four in Padawan, two in Miri and one in Kuching district for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to date was 5,958, said SDMC.