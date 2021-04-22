Covid-19: Sarawak records 474 new cases, one death in Kapit

KUCHING (April 22): Sarawak recorded another day of three-digit new Covid-19 cases at 474 along with one fatality today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said Bintulu also chalked up a three-digit figure with 103 cases while 11 other districts recorded two-digit cases namely Sibu (84), Miri (46), Kuching (35), Song (35), Kapit (34), Mukah (27), Serian (24), Saratok (13), Pakan (11), Tanjung Manis (11), and Kanowit (10).

“Single-digit cases were registered in Sarikei (8), Selangau (6), Bukit Mabong (4), Sebauh (3), Betong (3), Beluru (3), Samarahan (3), Bau (2), Kabong (2), Meradong (1), Dalat (1), Julau (1), Marudi (1), Limbang (1), Asajaya (1) and Lundu (1).

“The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 26,032,” it said in a statement.

On the latest fatality, the committee said it involved an 80-year-old Sarawakian man who sought treatment at Kapit Hospital after having trouble breathing.

“The victim, whose RT-PCR test returned positive on April 10, had symptom of cough for the past few days prior to his hospitalisation.

“He was referred to Sibu Hospital for further treatment. His health condition deteriorated and he passed away on April 21,” it said, adding that the victim had a history of comorbidities namely hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

For the freshest news, join Borneo Post Online’s Telegram Channel.

SDMC said the new cases today found only 69 individuals out of the 474 cases had shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

“There were also 396 cases detected from individuals who were instructed to be quarantined at quarantine centres,” it said.

It also gave a summary of the cases where 370 cases were from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 50 cases from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; 28 cases from other screening at health facilities; 26 cases from existing active clusters.

Bintulu’s cases were mainly detected from screenings of contacts to positive cases (87) with another ten and six cases traced from screenings of symptomatic individuals and other screenings respectively.

In Sibu, 59 cases were from screenings of contacts to positive cases; 17 from screenings of symptomatic individuals; five from other screenings and three from the Jalan Disa Cluster while Miri recorded 39 cases from screenings of contacts to positive cases; three from other screenings; two from screenings of symptomatic individuals and one each from the Pujut Satu Cluster and surveillance at health facilities.

Kuching recorded 24 cases from screenings of contacts to positive cases, nine from other screenings and two from screenings of symptomatic individuals whereas in Kapit, 31 were from screenings of contacts to positive cases and three from screenings of symptomatic individuals.

Mukah also recorded cases that were from screenings of contacts to positive cases (26) and screenings of symptomatic individuals (1).

In Serian, the district had cases that were linked to two active clusters namely the Tarat Tani Cluster (9), and Duranda Emas Cluster (3); while another eight were from screenings of contacts to positive cases; two from other screenings and one each from screenings of symptomatic individuals and surveillance at health facilities.

Kanowit registered five cases from screenings of contacts to positive cases and another five from screenings of symptomatic individuals while Sarikei recorded three each from screenings of contacts to positive cases and symptomatic individuals as well as two which were linked to the Jalan Baji Cluster.

Selangau recorded two cases each which were traced from the Sungai Banus Cluster, screenings of contacts to positive cases and symptomatic individuals whereas Beluru recorded one case each from screenings of contacts to positive cases, symptomatic individuals and surveillance at health facilities.

In Samarahan, the district registered one case each from the Tarat Tani Cluster, Tembok Sri Aman cluster and screenings of contacts to positive cases.

Betong and Dalat’s cases were linked to the Kampung Tengah Betong Cluster and Jalan Bambangan Cluster respectively.

All cases recorded in Song, Saratok, Tanjung Manis, Pakan, Bukit Mabong, Kabong, Sebauh, Bau, Meradong, Limbang, and Marudi were traced from screenings of contacts to positive cases while Julau, Asajaya and Lundu’s cases were all detected through screenings of symptomatic individuals.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 556 cases had recovered today of which 116 were discharged from Bintulu Hospital and the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) under the hospital; 104 from Sibu Hospital and PKRC under Sibu Hospital; 97 from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH); 74 from Miri Hospital; 64 from PKRC Mukah; 62 from Sarikei Hospital; 18 from Kapit Hospital and PKRC under Kapit Hospital; nine from PKRC Serian; eight from PKRC Betong; and four from Sri Aman Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 20,197 or 77.59 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said that 5,623 patients were still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 1407 were being treated at Bintulu Hospital; 1,088 at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 905 at SGH; 699 at Miri Hospital; 458 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; 396 at Sarikei Hospital; 337 at PKRC Mukah; 130 at PKRC Serian; 73 at PKRC Betong; 70 at Sri Aman Prison PKRC; 43 at Sri Aman Hospital; 12 at Limbang Hospital and five at Semuja Immigration Depo PKRC in Serian.

A total of 481 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were also reported with seven pending lab test results.