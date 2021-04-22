Govt agrees to extend SMK Convent Bukit Nanas land lease by 60 years

KUALA LUMPUR (April 22): The government has agreed to extend the land lease for Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Convent Bukit Nanas by 60 years on its expiry on Sept 6 this year.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement today, said this decision was made after considering the contributions made by SMK Convent Bukit Nanas to the country’s education since 1899.

“This approval is given specifically for the purpose of education only. It is hoped that with this decision, SMK Convent Bukit Nanas will continue to achieve success as a Cluster School of Excellence in producing high-quality national human capital,” the statement said.

It said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Federal Territories Land and Mines director Datuk Muhammad Yasir Yahya had met with Lady Superior of the Society of Saint Maur Sr Theresa Chua Siu Yan, who was representing the SMK Convent Bukit Nanas Board of Governors, and both sides agreed with the proposed resolution which was discussed.

Earlier, the SMK Convent Bukit Nanas Board of Governors had applied to the government to extend the land lease for the school. – Bernama