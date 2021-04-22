Govt approves National e-Commerce Strategic Roadmap 2.0

KUALA LUMPUR (April 22): The National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Council has approved the National e-Commerce Strategic Roadmap 2.0 (NESR 2.0) as the catalyst for the growth of Malaysia’s e-commerce ecosystem.

In a statement, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the roadmap was approved during the council’s second meeting today which was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to Mustapa, Malaysia is currently the largest e-commerce market among ASEAN member countries.

“By 2025, the Malaysian e-commerce market is targeted to be worth RM1.5 trillion compared with RM460 billion in 2018.

“Furthermore, by 2025, it is targeted that 875,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will adopt e-commerce compared with 489,958 at the end of 2020,” he said.

In addition, he said, the meeting agreed in principle with the proposal to implement a super app as a one-stop centre for digital government services and selected private sector services.

The government, he said, would engage with various stakeholders to finetune the concept before finalising it.

Today’s meeting also agreed on the proposed establishment of a Digital Investment Office (DIO) spearheaded by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority for the promotion and facilitation of digital investments.

With the implementation of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint, investments in the digital field were expected to rise, Mustapa said.

Meanwhile, he said the government had appointed Fabian Bigar as chief executive officer of the Strategic Change Management Office (SCMO) established under the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department.

“SCMO is tasked with driving change management and is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint,” he added. – Bernama