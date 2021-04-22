Icom Cluster declared in Kuching after employees infected during a training session

KUCHING (April 22): The State Health Department today declared a new Icom Cluster here after a Covid-19 infected individual attended a training session involving employees of a property management company in Icom Square here.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the cluster involved participants of a dinner at a restaurant at Cityone Megamall before moving on to a Bistro at Jalan Song on April 13.

The case then attended a training session on April 14 with a few lecturers who came from outside Sarawak.

Following further investigation, the participants were employees at a property management advisor agency located at Icom Square at Jalan Pending here, SDMC said in a statement.

“The index case is a 20-year-old Sarawakian man who was screened after experiencing symptoms on April 18 at a private clinic in Kuching,” said the committee.

On that note, 54 clusters are still active in the state, with 11 of them recording new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases were Tarat Tani Cluster in Serian (10), Jalan Disa Cluster in Sibu (4), Kampung Tengah Cluster in Betong (3), Duranda Emas Cluster in Serian (3), Jalan Baji Cluster in Sarikei (2), Sungai Anus Cluster in Selangau (2), Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu (1), Tembok Sri Aman Cluster in Sri Aman (1), Pujut Satu Cluster in Miri (1), Jalan Bambangan Cluster in Mukah (1) and the new Icom Cluster in Kuching (1).