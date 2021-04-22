Library at State Administrative Building officially opens

KOTA KINABALU: The library at the Sabah Government Administrative Building (PPNS) was officially opened today.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Datuk Yakub Khan said that although the library at PPNS was completed since December 2020, and handed over to the Sabah Library on 30 December 2020, it was only launched today due to the pandemic.

The services rendered by the PPNS library are book loans, references, IT services, a newspaper and magazines corner as well as a meeting room and two discussion cubicles that can be used by visitors.

At the same time, Yakub also launched the ‘Jom Baca Bersama 10 minit’ (Let’s read together for 10 minutes) organized by the Malaysia Civil Library Directors Council and conducted concurrently nationwide in conjunction with the Book Day and World Copyright, which are held annually.

“The aim of the programme is to ensure the continuity of reading habits among the people and ensure all Malaysians are knowledgeable,” he said.

During the event, Yakub also launched the CLARE system for the Sabah Library as well as the launch of the Murut book published by the Sabah Library and UiTM published books.