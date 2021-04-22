Marine police seize logs worth RM16,800 in Bintulu

BINTULU (April 22): Region 5 Marine Police seized 42 logs estimated to be worth RM16,800 at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Commanding officer ASP Ezuandi Bahadin said the logs of various types and sizes were found by the roadside, around 6.2km from the junction of a planted forest at Sungai Sera, Samarakan.

He said a closer inspection led police to believe the logs were obtained illegally without permission from the Forest Department.

“The operation team waited about two hours at the site but no one turned up to claim the logs,” Ezuandi said in a statement.

He said the case will be investigated under the Sarawak Forest Ordinance 2015.

The case has been handed over to the Forest Department’s Bintulu office for further action.