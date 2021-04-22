Ministry investigates suspicious weighing machines at Sibu Bus Terminal

SIBU (April 22): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Sibu investigated a possible case of flouting the Weights and Measures Act 1972 at the Sibu Bus Terminal last night.

Branch chief Kelyn Bolhassan @ Haliward said in a statement today the joint operation with the Metrology Corporation Malaysia Sdn Bhd (MCM) inspected weighing machines used by bus operators for sending cargo, which were not verified and contravened the law.

“Inspections have been carried out on all bus operators around Sibu Bus Terminal.

“Since January this year, the ministry had acted on a total of 26 cases for flouting the Weights and Measures Act 1972 with a total seizure sum of RM980,” he said.

Kelyn also stressed that continuous operations would be carried out around the Sibu area.

He explained the operations were to detect businesses that manipulated weighing machines and scales including vehicle scales, jewellery scales, linear measuring instruments, platform scales, parking meters, time recorders, balance springs, liquid volumetric instruments, and dispenser pumps at gas stations among others.

“Traders failing to comply with the Weights and Measures Act 1972 will face stern action, that is an RM5,000 fine, imprisonment for four years, or both,” Kelyn cautioned.

He urged the public to channel any information or complaints of unethical traders to the ministry on 084-335622, 019-2794317 (WhatsApp), or by emailing [email protected]