Miro tells Bidayuhs: Don’t follow Opar, vote GPS for continued devt

KUCHING (April 22): Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh hopes Bidayuh voters will learn from their counterparts in opposition-held Opar seat and continue to support Gabungan Parti Sarawak in the coming state election.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy youth chief said the elected representatives of Opar had no access to funds under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP), Minor Rural Project (MRP), and to government projects that benefit their constituents,

“The people in Opar are quite unfortunate because their assemblyman and MP have no allocation for the rakyat. So the losers are the ‘rakyat’, not the YBs because they receive their allowances every month,” he said.

Opar assemblyman is Dato Ranum Mina from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and as the seat is under the Mas Gading parliamentary constituency, its MP is Mordi Bimol from Democratic Action Party (DAP).

Despite all the criticisms and speculations against the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in social media, Miro said the coalition will still emerge victorious in the coming polls because of what it has done for the people.

“I don’t say that we are confident, but GPS has been doing a great job for the people. People can see what we did and it is up to the people to judge us but if they have eyes to see and ears to hear they know what we are doing on the ground,” he said.

Miro hoped the Bidayuh community would take every opportunity in the coming election to elect GPS candidates in order to be with the government for continued development.

He said there were many things an elected representative can do for the people with government funding but not so in Opar.

“I’m not saying that the Bidayuh in other constituencies are fortunate, but with those allocations at least we can help the people in terms of basic physical development, agriculture development, business opportunities that can uplift the economic level of the people.

“This is what we want to happen in the Bidayuh areas. But without the allocation from the government you cannot do anything.

“There are eight Bidayuh-majority seats, and if can, we don’t want any Bidayuh constituency to be left out from any development. We are not only talking about physical development; we are talking about human development, economic development and so on,” he said.

Miro said without money and financial assistance from the government, no development can be implemented.

He said the monthly allowance of an elected representative would not be able to cover everything, even his own expenses.

He said Sarawakians should not be easily distracted and swayed by the opposition’s speculations and promises.