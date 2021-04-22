No 14-day quarantine needed for Covid-19 vaccine recipients — Dr Chin

KUCHING (April 22): The State Health Department has clarified that a person who has been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine does not need to be quarantined for 14 days.

Its director Dr Chin Zin Hing said this, however, only applies to Covid-19 vaccination and the period immediately after a person receives the vaccination.

“It does not apply to quarantine due to other reasons such as contact to positive cases, entering Sarawak, and so on,” he said in a statement.

He was responding to queries made by members of the public on whether a person needs to undergo a 14-day quarantine immediately after receiving vaccination following a recent TVS news report entitled ‘No Need for 14-Day Quarantine for Workers Once Vaccinated’.

Dr Chin recently told The Borneo Post that it was unnecessary for companies to quarantine their workers for two weeks after their vaccination against Covid-19.

“There is no need to quarantine but the workers must continue to wear face masks, maintain physical distancing, hand hygiene, and observe all the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“If a worker is not feeling well after the vaccination, go to the nearest clinic. If severe, go to the hospital,” he advised.