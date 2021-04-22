No shortage of essential items in Miri for Hari Raya Aidilfitri

MIRI (April 22): There is adequate supply of essential items here for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, said Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Miri chief Joe Azmi Jamil.

He assured consumers this included goods under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme.

“There are nine price-controlled items in conjunction with the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme. All the items were found to be sold at the set price and some were sold cheaper,” he said after inspecting Boulevard Hypermarket in Pujut today.

The nine price-controlled items for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and their ceiling prices are:

live chicken (RM6.70 per kg)

standard chicken (RM8.50 per kg)

super chicken (RM9.50 per kg)

Grade A chicken eggs (39 sen each)

Grade B chicken eggs (38 sen each)

Grade C chicken eggs (37 sen each)

imported beef (RM27 per kg)

ikan kembung including mabung (RM11 per kg)

ikan selayang (RM9 per kg)

Joe added enforcement officers have conducted inspections at business premises around Miri, Subis, and Marudi districts in connection with the festive season.

“KPDNHEP advises traders selling price-controlled items in connection with the festive season must always comply with the rules that have been set. If they are found to have failed to do so, legal action will be taken against them.

“The ministry is also empowered under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) whereby the public is required to always comply with the standard operating procedures and if found to not doing so, compounds will be imposed against them,” he said.

He also reminded the public to report any traders selling essential items above the ceiling price by calling 085-412862 or via eAduan.kpdnhep.gov.my.