Only five schools, not nine, with Covid cases – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Only five schools here and in Penampang recorded Covid-19 cases, namely SJK (C) Shan Tao KK, SJK (C) Chung Hwa Likas, SJK (C) Chung Hwa KK, SM Shan Tao and SRK Lok Yuk Likas.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun made the clarification yesterday in a statement after a viral message about nine schools recording Covid-19 cases was circulated in social media since Wednesday.

“SJK (C) Shan Tao KK recorded three (3) cases, SJK (C) Chung Hwa Likas one (1), SJK (C) Chung Hwa KK two (2), SM Shan Tao three (3) and SRK Lok Yuk Likas (case in February).

“Meanwhile, four (4) schools in the message, SJK (C) Yue Min Penampang, Yue Min Kindergarten Penampang, St James Likas and Menggatal Lok Yuk Kindergarten did not record any cases,” he said.