Public warned against damaging barbed wire, police banners

TAWAU: Legal action will be taken against the public who damage equipment including barbed wire and police banners installed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

Tawau District Police Chief, ACP Peter Ak Umbuas said the installation of barbed wire is meant to give a stern warning to the public that the road cannot be passed while the Movement Control Order (MCO) is being implemented.

According to Peter, the offense can be investigated under the Penal Code and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Areas of Infection) Regulations 2020 and the Police Act 1967.

The public are requested to report to the police if there are individuals who deliberately remove and damage police equipment and obstructions.