Report: Senior police officer arrested under Sosma for alleged links to fugitive Nicky Liow

KUALA LUMPUR (April 22): A police assistant superintendent was arrested yesterday for alleged links to organised crime and fugitive Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

The 40-year-old officer, who is said to head a department at one of the district police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, was arrested at 11.30pm by officers from the Johor Police Contingent headquarters.

A source told the Malay daily that the suspect was brought to Johor police headquarters for further investigation.

The source was also quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia that the officer in question was arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012.

When contacted, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim confirmed the arrest.

On March 30, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador revealed that 34 people, including members of the force, are believed to have had a role in allowing Liow, the founder of Winner Dynasty Group, to escape the ‘Op Pelican 3.0’ operation launched to nab him.

The 33-year-old fugitive businessman is believed to have obtained information about the March 20 operation through police officers and personnel as well as other enforcement agencies under his payroll, including a former deputy public prosecutor.

Liow is wanted for a list of criminal offences, including an online scam operation targeting mainland Chinese nationals.

He is also believed to be involved with a notorious triad leader and head of an international drug-trafficking syndicate, known as the 14K, Wan Kuok Koi @ Broken Tooth Koi. — Malay Mail