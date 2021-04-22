Sarawak DAP Convention postponed due to Covid-19 surge

KUCHING (April 22): The Sarawak DAP Convention scheduled to be held on Labour Day this year has been postponed due to the Covid-19 surge in the state, said Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen.

He said in a statement that the new date will be announced later.

“The triennial Sarawak DAP Convention was supposed to be held on May 1, 2021 with the elections of the new state committee. All notices to the delegates and branches had been duly issued in compliance with the party’s constitution,” he said.

He also said that to reduce inter-district travel, DAP Sarawak had previously decided to have the convention held via Zoom concurrently at six different locations, namely, Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Kapit and Sarikei.

However, due to the pandemic, Chong said that the state committee decided during a Zoom meeting on Wednesday night to postpone the convention to a later date.

“To the delegates who have made the arrangement to attend the Convention, we express our deep regrets and apologies. But paramount in our consideration is the safety of all,” he said.