Sibu UTC closes from today will Apr 27

SIBU (April 22): The Sibu Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) will be closed throughout the imposition of the enhanced standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) starting today.

The State Implementation and Monitoring Unit in the Chief Minister’s Department director Abdul Rahman Sebli Senusi in a statement said the closure was done to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in the division.

He also said that the Sibu UTC is expected to re-open on April 27, but this would be subjected to the Covid-19 situation then.

He also pointed out that the closure was in line with the decision by the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) to implement CMCO with enhanced SOP to curb the Covid-19 cases in the division.