Sikie: Activate community policing to stem rise in Covid-19 cases

TATAU (April 22): Longhouse chiefs and their health and safety bureaus must activate their community policing at the respective longhouses to ensure strict compliance to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Custom Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

“You may be living in the same longhouse but every time you go out to the ruai (common area), for example, you must always wear face masks and observe physical distancing,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The Kakus assemblyman said each resident must play their role to protect themselves by always prioritising personal hygiene and adhering to the SOPs set by the Ministry of Health and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Tatau District has for almost a year been a green or yellow zones, but on Tuesday it was declared a red zone after recording 38 new cases,” he added.

The SDMC had also announced three new clusters in Kakus, namely Sungai Duan (Mukah) cluster, Sungai Selitut cluster and Jalan Bintulu-Sibu,(Tatau) cluster.

“I want to remind everybody again to stay at home if you have no urgent matters outside. If you want to go out to buy food and other necessities, only the head of household should go,” said Sikie.

He also urged those living and working in towns to avoid going back to their longhouses, unless for emergency.

“Community leaders must monitor their charges and enhance the SOP in their longhouses, avoid social gatherings. All social events are not allowed in the red zones,” he said.

Tatau District is a Covid-19 red zone after it recorded 71 local infection cases in the past 14 days.