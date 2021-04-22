Two areas in Serian and Lundu each under EMCO till Apr 23

KUCHING (April 22): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has placed two areas in Serian and Lundu under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks effective from 12.01am on April 23.

They are Kampung Rayang in Serian and Kampung Sileng Dayak in Lundu.

It said in a statement that the EMCO will be enforced from April 23 until 11.59pm on May 6.

On another matter, SDMC said the police has issued seven compounds in three districts today namely Padawan (4), Miri (2) and Kuching (1) for flouting the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

It said the total compounds issued by the police since March 18, 2020 are 5,958 compounds.