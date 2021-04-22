Unacceptable that ventilators sent to S’wak might be damaged on transit – SPA

KUCHING (April 22): Members of Sarawak Patriots Association (SPA) are perturbed that the ventilators sent to Sarawak from Ministry of Health (MoH) are not in working condition, said its chairman Datuk John Lau.

He added the explanation by the MoH that the ventilators might be damaged on transit to Sarawak was not acceptable.

“Sarawak is a partner in Malaysia and we are not a damping ground. We cannot accept such reasoning,” he pointed out in a statement yesterday.

Therefore, he argued, if someone had indeed packed damaged ventilators for shipment to Sarawak, serious disciplinary action ought to be taken against that person.

MoH recently issued a statement saying that the ventilators which were sent to Sarawak and which were found to be inoperable could have been damaged when they were being transported to the designated facilities in the state.

The ministry arrived at this after an investigation into the allegation by Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang that eight of the 10 ventilators sent to the state last week could not be used.

“This (the damage) is likely because the oxygen sensors and main circuit boards are very sensitive to vibration, temperature and humidity during transportation,” said MoH in the statement.

Meanwhile, Lau also commented on the postponement of the Covid-19 vaccination at Sibu Indoor Stadium using the Sinovac vaccine which state Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing said was due to ‘lot release’ issues.

Dr Chin said the MoH had on April 16 informed the state Health Department on the issue which had resulted in the vaccine not being supplied to Sibu.

However, Dr Chin said the issue arose when there was confusion by a clinic in Sibu that had given appointment dates to some patients who were listed in the standby list.

“There are increasing numbers of Sarawakians infected with Covid-19 and the non-delivery of vaccines due to lot release is not a good reason of not delivering vaccines to Sarawak. I hope MoH treat people in Sarawak equally because there are three million souls in Sarawak,” said Lau.