Yasir and Alvin clinch tennis doubles title

KOTA KINABALU: Mohd Yasir Almandily and Alvin G. Dambul combined to perfection to emerge as champions in the Suria PKP Closed Tennis Tournament Likas recently.

The seeded pair justified their favourite tag when they defeated Group A winners Dr Muhammad Waqas Jawaid Mughal and Apoi Wan in a closely contested final of the doubles event held at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex.

The third and fourth placed pairings were Azman Junaidi/Zulhazli Baharum and Haji Rajit Burut/Adi Kating.

Nine doubles pairs from among Suria Tennis Team took part in the two-day competition.

Organising chairman Fadely Chin, who is also Suria Tennis deputy president, extended his gratitude to all who have contributed to the success of the tournament.

“Although the matches were conducted under the new normal by complying to the SOP (standard operating procedure) due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament remain a success.

“It was possible because everyone gave their cooperation…the fact that we were able to successfully staged the tournament was already an achievement.

“The most important thing is that we have the opportunity to return to actively playing again and to strengthen our friendship,” said Fadely.

Towards this end, Fadely thanked the sponsors including Real Beauty Arby, Dayang Rojak House and several individuals for their contribution to the tournament.

Suria president Yunus Ahmad presented the prizes to the winners.