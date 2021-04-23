2,340 people in Sarikei District to receive vaccine first dose

SARIKEI (April 23): A total of 2,340 people in Sarikei District will receive the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine from April 30 till May 3.

Sarikei Resident Felicia Tan Ya Hua who is also Sarikei Division Disaster Management Committee chairman told a press conference here yesterday that two venues had been identified for the purpose – Sarikei Civic Centre and Sarikei Hospital.

Sarikei District Officer Christopher Ranggau was also present at the press conference.

The civic centre will see 2,220 people vaccinated while 120 will get theirs at Sarikei Hospital, she said.

She also advised those who have registered for the vaccination through MySejahtera to check their status at www.vaksincovid.gov.my.

She said those who had been listed to receive the vaccination to turn up the designated centres as scheduled.

Tan also disclosed that Sarikei Division and District Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) had successfully held a simulation exercise as final preparation to roll out Covid-19 vaccination under phase 2.

The programme, held at the civic centre here, started with a briefing conducted by Dr Johnny Ling from the Health Department, followed by hands-on training and a post mortem to identify areas which needed to be improved.

About 70 people comprising heads of various departments who were CITF members and 19 volunteers involved in the vaccination exercise attended the simulation programme.