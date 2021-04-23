254 illegals deported to Indonesia

KOTA KINABALU: The State Immigration Department deported 254 illegal immigrants to Nunukan, Indonesia from Tawau port on Friday.

Sabah Immigration Director, Datuk Dr Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin said the deportation is part of an ongoing exercise to send illegal immigrants back to their countries of origin.

Muhamad Sade said Friday’s deportation was the third after 282 Indonesians were deported, which brought the total number of Indonesians deported by the department to 539.

Muhamad Sade said the Immigration Department has since deported 1,229 illegal immigrants back to their countries of origin since the program started recently.