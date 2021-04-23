82 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s ‘yo-yo’ trend of Covid-19 cases continued on Friday after it registered just 82 cases, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“A yo-yo Covid situation! Sabah registered just 82 new cases today (Friday) compared to yesterday’s 160,” said Masidi on his official Twitter account.

He revealed that Tawau recorded the highest number of cases with 34, followed by Sandakan (14), Kota Kinabalu (10) and Lahad Datu (8).

The remaining 16 cases were recorded in Papar, Kunak, Kinabatangan, Tuaran, Putatan and Kuala Penyu.

“Seventeen districts did not register any new cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his official press statement, Masidi said that Tawau and Sandakan had registered one Covid-19 death each.

“No new clusters were identified on Friday,” he said.

Masidi further disclosed that Pitas and Sipitang had been reclassified from yellow zones to green zones.

“As of Friday, Sabah currently has six red zones, five orange zones, nine yellow zones and seven green zones,” he explained.

A total of 184 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus on Friday.