African Swine Fever now in Nabawan, 10 districts affected

KOTA KINABALU: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has reported at least one case of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Nabawan, bringing the total number of districts affected by the disease to 10.

The districts are Pitas, Kota Marudu, Beluran, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Tawau, Tongod and Nabawan.

In a statement issued on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan reported that as of April 18, 169 wild bearded pigs had been confirmed positive for ASF.

“In addition, we have culled 398 heads of backyard pigs while 535 heads have died because of the fever.

“The department has conducted 234 awareness campaigns in 14 districts, not only to educate the public about the disease, but also to highlight the government’s efforts to keep it from spreading to other districts.

“Despite the fact that Sandakan has been declared ASF outbreak district, luckily, it has not spread to the district’s main pork production farms,” he said.

Nonetheless, Jeffrey said the department has implemented new regulations to protect commercial pigs, including special permits issued by the DVS to allow live pigs and pork products to be moved from one area to another.

According to the new ASF control SOP, any outlets selling pork that is found to be infected with the ASF virus will be closed for one day for decontamination, and pork products will only be sold after being screened free of the ASF virus.

Pig farms suspected of being the source of the infected pork will be put under quarantine for up to seven days to assist investigation.

ASF outbreak areas have been declared in eight of the 10 affected districts. These are Pitas, Beluran, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kota Marudu, Sandakan, Telupid and Tongod.

“Once again, I want to reassure consumers that, while this virus is fatal to swine, it is completely harmless to humans,” he said.