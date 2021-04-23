Batu Lintang rep urges SDMC to open more vaccination centres

KUCHING (Apr 23): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is urged to open up more vaccination centres in Kuching to facilitate the mass inoculation of Covid-19 vaccines, said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How in a statement today.

He said that having more vaccination centres would enable more people to be vaccinated in one day, adding that this would be significantly more convenient particularly for the elderly to attend to their appointments.

He then suggested that hospitals, clinics, halls of associations and schools be used as vaccination centres to drive up the vaccination exercise.

“To achieve herd immunity, it is necessary to vaccinate the biggest number of the population in the shortest time. The present practice of having only one vaccination centre in Kuching is unsatisfactory,” he added.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

Earlier today, the Batu Lintang rep continued his weekly effort to campaign and assist in the vaccination registration exercise at the Senior Citizens’ Service Centre at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here

To hold and engage with the more than 50 seniors who came for their regular and separate sessions of dance and martial art exercises, on the significance of the national vaccination programme, See and his team of assistants cooked and served chicken porridge to these seniors at intervals while carrying out vaccination registration exercise.

“The home recipe chicken stock to boil the porridge was prepared last night. Cooking of two pots of porridge, which is equivalent to 60 servings, took about two hours this morning and the porridge was delivered to the centre at 7.30am, just when the first group of seniors had completed their regular exercise session.

“We must all do our best to encourage all the eligible senior folks in our neighbourhood and community to be registered for vaccination and assist to facilitate their vaccination, not only to keep them safe and protected, but also to ensure that the chain of infection in Kuching and Sarawak will be broken.

“I will be very happy to cook more, in the various parts of Batu Lintang constituency, if this will help to bring out the folks to register for their vaccination,” he added.