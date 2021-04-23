Call to let hawkers operate

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Armada Bersatu chief Fairuz Renddan has urged the local authorities in the state to allow hawkers in their respective areas to operate.

He stressed that hawkers should be given the green light to operate during this Ramadan season but with strict compliance to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

He said that the current state of the nation’s economy is already bad enough for these small businesses.

“Armada understands the hardships that these businesses are going through due to the Covid-19 restrictions,” said Fairuz in a statement on Friday.

In view of the economic impact caused by the pandemic, Fairuz believes that small businesses should be given a choice to operate.

The Pintasan assemblyman said that hawkers could operate at suitable areas that are spacious and equipped with proper entry and exit points.

He added that Rela personnel could also be assigned to monitor the stalls to ensure that all SOPs are adhered to.

Fairuz added that priority should be given to small businesses who rely solely on their stalls to earn a living.

Separately, he also reminded the public to continue abiding by the SOPs as the fight against Covid-19 is far from over.