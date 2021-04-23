Civil Servant Holiday Packages for Sabah, Labuan launched

TUARAN: With the Covid-19 pandemic causing the closure of national borders and the suspension of international travel, domestic tourism must continue to stimulate economic growth in the country.

Civil Servant Holiday Packages for Sabah and Labuan – Bagus Baini, that was launched Friday will help to realise this objective.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said her ministry through its agency Tourism Malaysia will continue to promote domestic tourism in order to be ready once the border is open.

“Last year, MOTAC initiated a similar package in Kuala Lumpur, so this is a continuity of the successful initiative, but focusing on Sabah and Labuan.

“A total of 88 tourism packages offered by 37 agencies, 22 hotels and five products participated in 2D 1N, 3D 2N and 4D 3N packages from 5 stars to budget hotels here, Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Beaufort, Tambunan, Tenom, Kudat, Kota Marudu, Tamparuli, Ranau, Sandakan, Tawau, Semporna and Labuan.

“These packages are offering exclusive discounts to civil servants to appreciate their contributions to the nation during these hard times,” she said.

The tourism packages for civil servants are valid until December 31.

Civil Servant Holiday Packages for Sabah and Labuan – Bagus Baini was developed by Tourism Malaysia in collaboration with Sabah Tourism Board (STB), Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Sabah Chapter, Malaysia Hotel Association, Sabah Tourist Association, Malaysia Budget Hotel Association, MASwings and also Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs).

Nancy, in her speech when launching the event at Shangri-la’s Rasa Ria Resort here yesterday urged civil servants to grab the opportunity.

Information about the packages are available at Facebook Tourism Malaysia Sabah.