CMS deputy chairman takes leave of absence from all positions in group

KUCHING (April 23): Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMS) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib has taken a leave of absence from all positions in the group while it probes allegations of a conflict of interest involving him and former CMS chief information officer Karl Vink alias Khalid Abdullah.

In a statement today, CMS said its board had reported the allegations of conflict to the authorities following complaints received from the group’s whistleblower channel.

“Upon receipt of the whistleblower complaints, before reporting to the authorities, the board acted immediately to carry out a full investigation to discharge its fiduciary duties to protect the best interests of the company and all stakeholders.

“In order to facilitate a full and transparent investigation by the authorities, Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib has voluntarily taken a leave of absence from all his positions in the group,” said the statement.

CMS assured stakeholders that it has upheld the highest standards of corporate governance expected of the board and has carried out its fiduciary duties to the best of its abilities, adding it will continue steering the group in full compliance with the law and continue to put stakeholders’ interests at the forefront.

“We request all stakeholders to allow the investigations to proceed and patiently await the final outcome. The board will cooperate fully with the authorities and has requested management to also extend their fullest cooperation,” the statement said while thanking Abu Bekir for taking leave of absence from all his positions in the group.

CMS called this an exemplary conduct of good corporate governance.

According to online news portal theedgemarkets.com, Abu Bekir has taken leave as director of CMS, CMS I-Systems Sdn Bhd, and CMS Capital Sdn Bhd, deputy group chairman as well as chairman of its Digital Transformation Committee and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee “after careful consideration and with a heavy heart”.

He was quoted as saying the decision was made in the best interests of CMS and all stakeholders to enable the authorities to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the allegations.

“On my part, I pledge my utmost cooperation to the authorities so that the investigations can come to a speedy conclusion and for CMS to move forward on our growth path. I look forward to returning from my leave of absence,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Abu Bekir is the son of Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who is also former chief minister.

He was appointed to CMS Board as group executive director on Jan 23, 1995 and re-designated as deputy group chairman on May 22, 2002.

He served as interim group chairman from May 10, 2018 to Oct 1, 2018.

Abu Bekir is also non-independent non-executive chairman for Sarawak Cable Bhd.

Vink was CMS chief information officer from June 2018 to September 2020.