Covid-19: 2 new clusters involving educational institutions declared in Saratok, Kapit

KUCHING (Apr 23): The State Health Department today declared two new Covid-19 infection clusters involving educational institutions in Saratok dan Kapit respectively, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

These are Jalan Roban Lama Cluster in Saratok and Jalan Selirik Cluster in Kapit, said the committee in a statement.

“Jalan Roban Lama Cluster is a cluster in an educational institution involving a Form 6 college at Jalan Roban Lama in Saratok.

“This cluster was detected through targeted screening that had been performed by Betong Divisional Health Office on April 18 on staff and students at the school where a total of 40 individuals have been found to be reactive to RTK Antigen,” it said.

SDMC said that repeat screening results using rT-PCR test were obtained and a total of 13 individuals had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 22.

The cause of infection of this cluster is from the community that had spread through close contacts of staff and students.

A total of 294 individuals in this cluster have been screened where 48 cases were detected positive including the index case and 241 were negative while five cases are still awaiting laboratory results.

All 48 positive cases were referred to Saratok Hospital and were admitted to Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Betong for the purpose of isolation and further treatment.

As for Jalan Selirik Cluster in Kapit, SDMC said it is also a cluster involving an educational institution namely a secondary school at the said road.

“The index case of this cluster is one of the school’s 15-year-old boarding student who was detected through screening of symptomatic individuals on April 12.

“The case has been in the school dormitory since the start of the schooling session on April 4. The case began to show signs and symptoms on April 5,” it said.

The spread of infection was said to have occured through a gotong-royong activity that was conducted on April 4 in the school dormitory as well as due to close interaction between students and school staff.

The cause of infection is from the community that has spread to students and staff.

Active case detection conducted on the staff and students of the school found an additional 22 positive cases comprising school staff, cooks at school dormitory kitchens, dormitory students and also day students.

A total of 108 individuals involving this cluster have been screened where 23 cases were found positive including the index case, and 85 individuals still awaiting laboratory results.

All 23 cases were referred to Kapit Hospital and has been admitted to PKRC Kapit for the purpose of isolation and further treatment.

SDMC informed that the total number of clusters that are still active in the state is 56.

“Out of that, 17 clusters have recorded a total of 189 additional cases for the day,” it said.

The other clusters that have recorded new cases were Jalan Disa, Bulatan Aman, Jalan Maju, and Jalan Ding Lik Kwong Clusters in Sibu; Taman Mesra Bako and Icom Clusters in Kuching; Sungai Gemuan, and Sungai Kawi Clusters in Meradong; Abak Bon Cluster in Subis; Jalan Bambangan Cluster in Mukah; Duranda Emas and Tarat Tani Clusters in Serian; Ulu Balingian Cluster in Selangau; Jalan Baji Cluster in Sarikei; and Nanga Kelangas Cluster in Julau.

Another 39 clusters did not record any increase in cases for the day.