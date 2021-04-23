Covid-19: 717 new cases in Sarawak, two deaths in Miri and Sibu

KUCHING (April 23): Sarawak recorded 717 new Covid-19 cases today with two deaths from Miri and Sibu, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today.

This is the second highest number of cases the state has ever recorded, after the outbreak in the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) at Jalan Borneo Heights here on April 16 which saw the state recording 960 cases and also topping the country’s list.

The Pulapol outbreak accounted for 313 of the total of new cases in Sarawak that day.

Sarawak came second in the country today after Selangor which led the list with 748 new cases, with the country’s overall new daily infections at 2,847, according to the Ministry of Health.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

Sibu topped the state’s district list today at 165 new cases followed by Bintulu 162, Kuching 57, Saratok 45, Meradong 44, Miri 40, Subis 38, Kapit 31, Bukit Mabong 28, Mukah 27, Serian 27, Selangau 15, Kanowit 5, Matu 5, Sarikei 5, Beluru 3, Kabong 3, Daro 3, Sri Aman 3, Samarahan 2, Lundu 2, Pusa 2, Julau 2, Lubok Antu 2, Bau 1.

SDMC said the latest two death cases have brought the total Covid-19 death tally in the state to 148, and cumulative number of cases in the state now stands at 26,749.

The 147th death involved a local 31-year-old man who was admitted into the Miri Hospital after his rT-PCR test returned positive for Covid-19 on April 7.

He started experiencing symptoms with infections in his respiratory system a week after being admitted.

His health continued to deteriorate and he died on April 21. SDMC said the man had no history of comorbidities.

The 148th death is of a local 64-year-old woman who was admitted into the Sibu Hospital for experiencing fever, lethargy and loss of appetite.

She was tested for Covid-19 and her rT-PCR test revealed she was positive for the virus on April 4.

The case started experiencing symptoms and infection to her respiratory system a week after she was admitted.

Her health continued to deteriorate and she died on April 22. She had a history of dyslipidaemia, said SDMC.

As of today, a total of 5,759 active cases are being treated in hospitals across the state, with 10 of them in the ICU and 19 requiring ventilator support.

In the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) there are 904 active cases being treated, in Sibu Hospital and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) [1,174], Bintulu Hospital (1,542), Miri Hospital (718), Limbang Hospital (11), Sarikei Hospital (373), Kapit Hospital and PKRC (463), Betong PKRC (113), Mukah PKRC (259), Serian PKRC (146), Semuja Immigration Depot PKRC (5), Sri Aman Hospital (44), and Sri Aman Prison PKRC (7).

On a positive note, 579 cases have recovered and were allowed to be discharged today, making the recovery rate to date at 20,776 or 77.67 per cent in the state.

From Sibu Hospital and PKRC, 125 have recovered and were allowed to be discharged, Mukah PKRC (113), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (74), SGH and Kuching PKRC (63), Sri Aman Prison PKRC (63), Miri Hospital and PKRC (62), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (27), Kapit Hospital and PKRC (26), Serian PKRC (11), Betong PKRC (10), Sri Aman Hospital (4) and Limbang Hospital (1).

Meanwhile, SDMC also recorded 724 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today with seven still waiting for their lab test results.

At the same time 681 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases have also been recorded, making it a total of 7,499 of them to date being quarantined in 99 hotels and other quarantine centres across Sarawak.