Family-themed karaoke outlets in Kuching seek permission to reopen

KUCHING (April 23): Family-themed karaoke outlets here are appealing to the state government for permission to reopen.

Jie Wong, a spokesman for four family-themed karaoke outlets, said if they are unable to reopen, they would not be able to sustain their businesses.

“I am hoping that the Sarawak government can allow us to operate again as soon as possible, otherwise provide us with special subsidy to help us bear our losses and meet workers’ salaries — basically to ease our financial burden,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“Closure will very seriously adversely affect our operations.”

Jie Wong said the outlets have followed all the requirements imposed by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) including having to reduce the number of people inside each outlet to 50 per cent the usual capacity, stopped selling alcoholic products, and adhered to other standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the outlets were forced to close many times last year.

The last time the outlets reopened was on March 27 this year, where they were only allowed to operate for a few weeks before having to close again.

Jie Wong added all of the family themed outlets are located in shopping malls.