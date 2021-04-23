Govt to intensify Covid-19 vaccination registration as only 28.64 pct of target group register for Phase 2

KUCHING (April 23): The Sarawak government will intensify its Covid-19 vaccination registration drive as only 28.64 per cent of the total target group has registered for Phase 2 of the programme.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said SDMC will work harder to ensure all those eligible have the opportunity to register and get the vaccine.

“Only 266,197 or 28.64 per cent out of the 958,951 individuals targeted registered for Phase 2 of the vaccination drive. This is very low. We will work more aggressively to reach out to the rakyat,” the deputy chief minister told a press conference after visiting the vaccination programme at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya here.

Uggah said SDMC will monitor all 13 vaccination centres in the state to ensure the vaccination programme runs smoothly to hit the target of vaccinating 2.2 million people in Sarawak by August.

Today was the first day for Phase 2 of the vaccination programme for Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit, Mukah, and Miri, while it began in Sibu on Monday (April 19).

Tomorrow, Phase 2 of the programme will commence in Samarahan, Bintulu, and Limbang, while in Sarikei it will start on April 30.

Phase 2 targets those with chronic illnesses or comorbidities, and senior citizens aged 60 and above.

Uggah added the state government is applying to obtain supply of the CanSino single-dose vaccine for rural areas.

He was accompanied by Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing, and Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.