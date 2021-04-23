Ismail Sabri: Aidilfitri bazaars’ operation hours extended to 2am, Raya SOPs out next week

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 23): Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that Aidilfitri bazaar’s operating hours have been extended from 12am to 2am, adding that SOPs for Raya celebrations will be released next week.

In a press conference this evening, Ismail said that the decision to extend the operating hours for Aidilfitri bazaars to 2am comes after numerous complaints were made by vendors claiming that Terawih prayers — which usually ends late at night — does not give these vendors the time they need to sell their products.

“In this fasting month, people will only head to the Aidilfitri bazaars after their Terawih prayers. The operating hours until 12am is too short, so these vendors have requested that we extended the hours.

“Thus, the National Security Council (MKN) have decided to extend the operating hours of the Aidilfitri Bazaar from 12am to 2am. This will go into effect starting tomorrow (April 23),” he said.

Ismail said that MKN held a meeting with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) today with regards to the SOPs for Raya Celebrations.

“This included discussions for SOPs regarding elements of Raya celebrations like the Eid Takbir, Aidilfitri prayers, visiting cemeteries and others.

“The discussion is still ongoing as there have been rebuttals by JAKIM on several of these elements, and we will review and improve the SOPs, and God-willing, we will announce the detailed SOPs next week,” he said. — Malay Mail