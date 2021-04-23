Kaamatan activities to be held behind closed doors, broadcasted online

PENAMPANG: Sabah’s 2021 Kaamatan activities will be held behind closed doors and broadcasted online, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

Kitingan said this after the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Committee meeting at the KDCA grounds here on Friday.

“The decision is to go ahead with the Kaamatan online,” he said when met by the media after the meeting.

“The Kaamatan is, of course, subject to the SOP but probably no public open house, no public celebration… only closed door. And the closed door is subject to a limit of 30% capacity, 50 people,” he added.

According to Kitingan, who is also KDCA Deputy Persident, the funding for this year’s celebration is about RM1.5 million.

He added all the closed-door events will continue to be held at the Hongkod Koisaan, KDCA here.

“Yeah, it will be online but the launching, the opening, and the closing will all be held here (KDCA),” he said.

Kitingan also revealed that the Head of State is expected to officiate the event online, and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s attendance will be determined later on.

“The Head of State will officiate online. The Chief Minister, maybe, but depends on the situation. But we will ready everything as if they are coming here [for the event],” he said.