Kabong turns orange, three green zones left in Sarawak

KUCHING (Apr 23): Kabong District today became the sixth district to be classified as an orange zone from a yellow zone after recording 23 local infections in the last two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Kabong’s two-week figure breached the 20-cases mark and turned orange after recording three new cases today, detected from close contact screenings.

The other orange zone districts are Betong, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan and Marudi, which recorded a total of 137 infections in the past 14 days.

To date, there are 21 red zone districts in Sarawak. They are Song, Tatau, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Matu, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu, which recorded a cumulative 7,051 infections in the past 14 days.

Only three districts remained classified as green zones today, namely Lawas, Telang Usan and Simunjan.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 11 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations in the state, where six were issued in Kuching, there in Sarikei and two in Padawan in the last 24 hours.

According to SDMC, the police have issued a total of 5,969 compounds state wide for SOP violations since March 18.

The police had also made four arrests on individuals for SOP violations at a karaoke centre in Kuching involving a man and three women from Indonesia, while issuing compounds to six other patrons.