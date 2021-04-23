Kingmakers crying over spilt milk while we gasped over ventilators?

KUCHING (Apr 23): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) views with grave concern the recent events and circumstances surrounding the controversy over the supply of faulty ventilators to Sibu Hospital, said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“We are also baffled over Senator Robert Lau’s strong statement in denouncing how the incident badly reflected the treatment by the federal government towards Sarawak, as we are not sure whether he remembers that he is also part of the PN Government with a voice in SUPP or GPS,” Wong said in a press statement today.

Wong added that it was even more perplexing when Senator Lau further highlighted that Sarawak hospitals, in particular those in the Rejang Basin, were lacking in facilities and that Sibu Hospital was running low on equipment and had to resort to borrowing from private hospitals.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said many Sarawakians know that Sibu Hospital was not built, nor had these problems, yesterday.

“How pathetic can that be – that hospitals in ‘resource-rich Sarawak’ are lacking in facilities and running low on equipment and having to borrow them from private hospitals?”

“What has SUPP and the BN/GPS State Government done, as ‘Kingmakers’ all these years? Where is our Sarawak-born YB Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang – Federal Minister of Health II? Surely he can be our much-needed voice in this dire hour of need,” said Wong.

He said the Minister of Local Government and Housing cum advisor to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was quick to thank the Ministry of Health (MoH) “for bringing 10 ventilators to Sarawak for immediate use to save lives” while his Deputy Minister cum Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee was boiling over and lambasting MoH for insulting Sarawak by sending these obsolete and non-functioning ventilators.

“PSB is deeply concerned over all these issues which have not only exploded on social media and the press but are counter-productive towards the management and control of the Covid-19 Pandemic,” he said.

“We are talking about the procurement of ‘life-saving’ equipment for Sarawak Hospitals during a pandemic for those ‘who can’t breathe’.”

PSB, Wong said, expects the state government to move a notch, if not notches higher than conventional bench-marks, as human lives are at stake – more so with the number of Covid 19-positive cases on the rise day by day.

“We are not proud that Sarawak continues to register more cases and remains among the top three in the number of new positive cases reported in Malaysia.”

“Every hour of lost time is a chance for future misfortune and procrastination is the thief of time.”

“We call on SDMC and the state GPS Government to address this situation immediately, effectively and proactively without further compromise. We cannot afford any more mistakes or mishaps. Sarawakian lives are at stake,” he stressed.

PSB hopes for and looks forward to a better and healthier future for all Sarawakians in the days to come, said Wong.