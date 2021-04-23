Kuching court rejects MACC’s remand application against project directors in RM1.3 mln false claims case

KUCHING (April 23): A Magistrates’ Court here today rejected an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for a remand order against two project directors, who are being investigated in a false claims case involving RM1.3 million.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar allowed the 43- and 46-year-old directors to be released on MACC bail after disallowing an MACC investigating officer’s seven-day remand application to assist with the investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The directors were arrested yesterday at 5.05pm and 5.50pm respectively at the MACC’s office here.

They are alleged to have made false claims regarding the Tanjung Manis Phase 1 water supply project in 2013.

It is understood that the construction work for the River Bank Filtration (RBF) Package 1 of the project was carried out not in accordance with contract specifications and claims containing false details were allegedly submitted.

In this regard, lawyers Roger Chin and Sim Hui Chuang, who represented the 43-year-old suspect said that if the project was not implemented in accordance with the contract specifications, it was a civil case and did not involve false claims.

“This case only involves the issue of defects in the project and usually the contractor can be instructed to repair the project.

“In fact, this matter has been submitted to the tribunal for decision on January 11, 2018 and certain parties have instead been ordered to pay my client,” Chin told reporters after the proceedings.

He added that their client could provide all the relevant documents to the MACC regarding the project.

According to him, there is no need for the MACC to detain and remand both men.

The 46-year-old second suspect was represented by attorney Francis Wee.

Both directors were detained following the arrest of the managing director of a private company in Samarahan on Thursday.

The managing director was remanded for five days from Thursday to assist with the investigation of the same case.