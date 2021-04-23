Lambir rep to propose integrated hawker centre in Taman Tunku to CM

MIRI (April 23): Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat will propose to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for an integrated hawker centre to be built in Taman Tunku here, especially for food stalls operators and petty traders.

He said after visiting a group of illegal traders at Taman Tunku who were issued compound notices by Miri City Council (MCC) yesterday for trading without a valid permit.

“I will propose to our Chief Minister and the (federal) Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives for an integrated hawker centre in Taman Tunku to accommodate these traders,” he said.

Also present during the visit were Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Miri enforcement officer Nordin Mus and Councillor Hajis Japar Labaw from Subis District Council.

Ripin said the purpose of his visit was to meet up with the affected traders to see what he could do to help them.

He added that he will also get in touch with the Land and Survey Department to identify the most suitable location for the proposed integrated hawker centre.

He said the location for the hawker centre needed to be strategically located as well as easily accessible by the public.

Meanwhile, Ripin said the affected traders were not conducting a Ramadan bazaar and appealed to MCC to allow them to temporarily trade at a location not far from Boulevard Trading in Taman Tunku.

He also reminded the traders to strictly follow all the standard operating procedures (SOP) when operating their stalls to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and also to keep their trading area clean at all times.