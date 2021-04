KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 23): Malaysia today reported 2,847 more Covid-19 infections as case numbers remain above the 2,000 mark for the ninth day straight.

A tweet by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah showed Selangor again reporting the most number of new cases with 748 infections, followed by Sarawak with 717 cases, and Kuala Lumpur with 302 new positive cases.

Today’s numbers bring the tally of local cases to 387,535 Covid-19 infections to date. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME