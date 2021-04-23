Mara to probe alleged sexual harassment, abuse in schools, says chairman

KUALA LUMPUR (April 23): Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) has pledged to cooperate with the authorities over the recent revelation of several incidents of sexual harassment in its schools.

In a statement yesterday, Mara chairman Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the agency views these allegations seriously and has also begun its internal probe into the matter.

“Mara will not compromise with any form of misconduct involving its personnel, yet alone anything that involves the safety of students at Mara education institutions,” she said.

Azizah pledged that stern action will be taken in accordance with existing rules and regulations, to ensure a conducive, safe and independent educational environment free from sexual harassment, and the exploitation of women and children.

“Mara will fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure the image and credibility of its educational institutions is maintained,” she said.

The non-governmental organisations All Women’s Action Society, Sisters In Islam, and Pertubuhan Pembangunan Kendiri Wanita dan Gadis had pressed both the Education Ministry and Mara for investigation panels into online allegations of sexual abuse and harassment by their teachers on their students.

It is alleged that students at Mara’s Junior Science Colleges had their private parts checked and searched to ensure they were not carrying contraband.

Additionally, it is alleged they were asked to expose their underwear to show that they were menstruating during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in order to prove that they were not able to fast as a result. — Malay Mail