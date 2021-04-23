MD remanded over alleged false claim of RM1.3 mil

KUCHING (April 23): The managing director of a private company based in Samarahan has been placed on a five-day remand to assist Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission’s (MACC) probe into a false claim involving RM1.3 million for the Tanjung Manis (Phase 1) water supply project in 2013.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi granted MACC the remand order on the suspect, 52, whom the commission detained at its Sarawak headquarters here at 8.55pm Wednesday.

MACC alleged that the works done on the project were not in accordance to specifications, apart from being tainted by false claims.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 which carries a fine five times the value of gratification or RM10,000 whichever is higher and a maximum of 20 years’ jail upon conviction.