Muhyiddin: Perikatan govt always strive to effectively fight Covid-19

MUAR (Apr 23): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today stressed that the government always strive to effectively fight Covid-19 in the country.

The Pagoh MP said the meetings were held every single day, which he personally attended, to keep abreast of the latest developments on Covid-19 cases nationwide.

“I said this because there was a perception among certain quarters that the government was not doing enough to handle the problem (pandemic). They said it is still spreading.

“I want to say it here that we (Perikatan Nasional government) are striving…” he said at the presentation of Ramadan donations at Masjid Jamek Haji Muhammad Yassin in Pagoh here today.

Muhyiddin said the government efforts to curb the pandemic will not stop until it is over.

“If we do not tackle it efficiently and effectively, it will not only lead to disaster to human health, but also to the country’s economy which has already badly affected and suffered losses amounting to billions of ringgit.

“That’s why, as long as the Covid-19 remains untamed, we will continue to strive,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also gave assurance that the vaccine administered by the government is safe.

“Don’t worry. The vaccine used by the government is safe and was scientifically tested by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Authority.

“The vaccine that is being used in the country is guaranteed to be safe with a high level of efficacy…that’s why we use it,” he said.

He also called on the public to be patient and not blame the government for the delay in receiving their shots as the vaccine arrived according to brands and no single company was capable of supplying 66 million doses of the vaccine to 30 million people of Malaysia.

“This shows that the government’s determination could not be belittled…we will continue fighting the pandemic until our lives can return to normal, and hopefully it won’t be too long,” he added. — Bernama