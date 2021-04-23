MyCEB ends 1Q21 with first roadshow in Sabah

KUCHING: Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) has taken a step to reimagine ways of charting out a better future for the business events (BE) industry by pounding the pavements of Sabah during the official visit of Datuk Seri Hajah Nancy Shukri, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Malaysia in Conjunction with National Tourism Policy 2020 – 2030 Roadshow and Meet in Malaysia at Sabah.

The national bureau falls as the coordinator for the National Tourism Policy Roadshow 2020-2030 appointed by MOTAC.

Accompanied by Datuk Guandee Kohoi, the newly appointed Deputy Minister of MOTAC, the roadshow establishes MyCEB’s continuous efforts in captivating engagement with industry partners, state and government agencies through the promotion of MyCEB’s latest offerings, campaigns as well as the Malaysia Business Events Strategic Marketing Plan 2021 – 2030 that was launched recently.

Witnessing the endless wonders Sabah has to offer, Nancy Sukri remarked that, “Tourism continues to be one of the sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the outlook remains highly uncertain.

“At the same time, we are working closely with our team, agencies and Ministries just to expand plans and ideas to help recover Sabah’s tourism attraction and attract more local and international tourists to visit at their beautiful places once the cross-border gates are open.”

Held at Sabah International Convention Centre, the Meet in Malaysia at Sabah saw a strong support and testament by industry partners with the participation of around 200 industry stakeholders and government officers.

The roadshow consists of multiple visits at the local attractions such as Pusat Inkubator Kraf at Kota Belud, Arkib Negara at Kota Kinabalu for their launch of mini studio JKKN TV and island hopping at Sapi Island and Manukan Island.

“As the national bureau under MOTAC, MyCEB’s role is far from just observing and appreciating the growth of a state. Our objective includes rallying all business events players to come together as one and push Malaysia globally.

“The establishment of MyCEB outlines the country’s priorities towards the development of Malaysia as a high-income nation, primarily as an economic contributor and catalyst for job creation and employment.” said Datuk Seri Abdul Khani Daud, chief executive officer of MyCEB.

Hopeful with the outcome of the roadshow, Abdul Khani is confident with the resilience of Sabah’s BE industry.

“This sessions in many ways, reflect what truly business events is made up of – knowledge transfer in a borderless world, even more apparent digitally as we wait for the right time to reignite physical presences.”