NREB drones sniff out 3 peat fires, deter more in Miri

MIRI (April 23): The Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) Sarawak has opened three investigation papers against open burning in Miri, with evidence gathered from drone surveillance and ground patrols.

The drones deployed are equipped with cameras and megaphones, and have proven effective in sniffing out the culprits and deterring others, said Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin in a statement yesterday.

There has been increase in open burning cases in Miri, which is now experiencing dry weather, with the Senadin assemblyman warning the public, especially those doing farming, not to do conduct open burning which could trigger the outbreak of fire and the recurrence of haze.

“Broadcasting using drone megaphone or hailer, an initiative from NREB, has been found to be very effective as the farmers at the areas immediately put out the fire they started after hearing the loud audio announcement that could be heard as far as a kilometre away,” he said.

The use of drones and satellite other than Geographic Information System (GIS) technology has given the NREB an advantage to do rapid detection of open burning.

The effectiveness was proven on April 21 when NREB’s surveillance and ground patrol team stopped three incidents of peat fire before the fire spread to larger areas and became uncontrollable.

The three areas were Kuala Baram Resettlement Scheme, the vacant land within Kuala Baram Industrial Estate and Lot 2145 (vacant land within Public Park & Green gazetted under Miri City Council).

The offences are under Section 30 of the Natural Resources and Environment Ordinance (NREO) which carries a fine of up to RM100,000 or jail up to five years or both, upon conviction.

NREB officials had distributed leaflets on prohibition of open burning to the local farmers to remind them on the dangers of open-burning, especially during the current dry spell in Miri.